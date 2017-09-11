Gallery: Chicago Fire 1-New York Red Bulls 1

Bridgeview, IL-Saturday was a little bit of good news and bad news for the Chicago Fire. The good news was that Nemanja Nikolic (66′) was able to snap his nine game goalless drought to give Chicago a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls. The bad news is that Chicago’s (13-9-6, 45 points) winless drought continues stretching to four matches and making their hold on third place in the Eastern Conference ever more tenuous.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored the first goal of the match in the seventh minute for the Red Bulls, his 15th on the season. The result itself was a mixed bag for New York (12-10-5, 41 points), who earned their second consecutive point on the road but were unable to close the gap on the Columbus Crew (13-12-4, 43 points) for fourth place in the East.

Please enjoy some of our photos from the match courtesy of Don MacGregor of Windy City Soccer. (Note: you can also check out our full 2017 Chicago Fire gallery on SmugMug).