FC Kansas City tie against the Chicago Red Stars eliminates them from the 2017 playoffs

Kansas City, MO- The 2017 NWSL season is quickly coming to a close and FC Kansas City kicked off the first weekend match of Week 20 as the Chicago Red Stars competed against them at Mercy Victory Field.

This afternoon, Kansas City started with the kickoff to begin the match. Not as much action took place in the first half, but The Blues hoped to be able to see a win to rescue their season that has taken a tremendous turn. In the 40th minute, Danielle Colaprico crossed from the left side of the field to Christen Press who went for the ball as well as Kansas City goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart, who deflected the ball from seeing the goal.

In the 53rd minute, Chicago took a free kick and didn’t give up on putting pressure to their opponents. The ball soared through the air and hit the crossbar since Barnhart’s glove made the save possible. Forward Christen Press and midfielder Sofia Huerta had tag teamed with several accurate passes, but were shutdown since it fell into the hands of Barnhart. The Red Stars didn’t give up and continued to challenge Barnhart and the Blues back-line.

With all of the action that took place in the second half, both teams were eager to score a goal for the benefit of their team.In the 90th minute, forward Sydney Leroux received a pass from Casey Short with her back against the goal and her volley unfortunately flew too high over the crossbar.

Two minutes of stoppage time were added and just before the whistle blew, Brittany Ratcliffe had taken a shot on goal from the left corner of the field, but her cross fell to the hands of Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Kansas City not only struggled in the beginning of match, but through their season as well. They have done much to conquer through their nine losses to come a long way. In their past six games, they have only lost one match. Unfortunately, this tie eliminates the Blues from seeing the playoffs as they stand with 27 points in seventh place.

After the Lifetime match of the week was over, Kansas City defender Becky Sauerbrunn commented: ‘’If we could just extend the season a little bit longer, that would be great. Looking toward next year, we just gotta make sure we find our stride a little bit quicker because I think we have the talent to make playoffs. It’s just we have to find our stride a lot sooner.’’

Although the Red Stars didn’t see a positive outcome, they still have the opportunity to see playoffs as they are in third place with 36 points.

BOOKING SUMMARY:

KC-Lo’eau Labonta, yellow card 66’

FC KANSAS CITY: #14-Sydney Leroux, #6-Katie Bowen (#44-Maegan Kelly 56’), #9-Lo’eau Labonta (#25-Brittany Ratcliffe 74’), #2-Shea Groom, #31-Christina Gibbons, #11-Desiree Scott, #3-Becca Morris, #10-Yael Averbuch, #4-Becky Sauerbrunn, #17-Sydney Miramontez, #18-Nicole Barnhart,

Subs not used: #15-Erika Tymrak, #19-Cat Parkhill, #21-Caroline Flynn, #88-Alexa Newfield

CHICAGO RED STARS : #1-Alyssa Naeher, #16-Sam Johnson, #5-Katie Naughton, #3-Arin Gilliland, #6-Casey Short, #8-Julie Ertz, #11-Sofia Huerta (#4-Alyssa Mautz 86’), #24-Danielle Colaprico, #13-Morgan Brian (#7-Taylor Comeau 59’), #12-Yuki Nagasato (#9-Stephanie McCaffrey 78’), #23-Christen Press

Subs not used: #18-Michele Dalton, #14-Sarah Gorden, #30-Lauren Kaskie, #2-Jen Hoy

TOTAL SHOTS: KC 7-8 CHI

SHOTS ON GOAL: KC 2-3 CHI

FOULS: KC 12-12 CHI

OFFSIDES: KC 4-2 CHI

CORNER KICKS: KC 2-3 CHI

SAVES: KC 3-2 CHI

ATTENDANCE: 963