Champions on the way! TFC 4-0 against the Quakes

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photos by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

Toronto, ON – In the mark of the Sixth Annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Day, TFC paralize San José Earthquakes tipping a 4-0 and at the same time qualify to the playoffs at BMO Field in Toronto.

Was an awesome afternoon for the Canadian team, the International, Victor Vazquez opens the bill profiting from a mistake by the “Quakes” goalkeeper, Andrew Tarbell at 26″.

In the first half, Greg Vanney was looking to put pressure on the front but, “Il Capo”, Sebastian Giovinco wasn’t able to perform at 100%, so he didn’t come back for the 2nd half, giving the opportunity to Jonathan Osorio.

From the first 45 minutes, Jozy Altidore looks a little bit tired after his participation on the USA National team from the middle of the week, but he shows up at 48′ assisted by The Spanish, Victor Vazquez.

At minute 64′, once again, “The Man of New Jersey”, shows up to put the ball inside for a 2nd time in the night.

Once the 3rd annotation gets registered, the visitors, guided by Chris Leitch, lost the hope to get any victory in this early September night.

At 66, Jonathan Osorio justifies his entrance and scored the 4-0 in a tremendous performance of the Greg Vanney boys.

The Quakes could have managed to possibly but a goal, not to go home completely empty handed, but it became all the more impossible when Darwin Cerén got ejected from the match at minute 72′.

Match statistics

Lineups-

TFC: Bono, Beitashour, Zavaleta, Moor, Mavinga, Morrow, Delgado (Cooper), Bradley, Vazquez, Giovinco (Osorio), Altidore (Ricketts)

Quakes: Tarbell, Sarkodie, Bernardez, Jungwirth, Salinas, Thompson, Ceren, Godoy, Yueil (Hyka), Ureña (Hoesen), Wondolowski

Shots: TFC 21 and Quakes 6

Shots on target: TFC 10 and Quakes 3

Possession: TFC 73% and Quakes 27%

Fouls: TFC 10 and Quakes 8

Yellow cards: TFC 0 and Quakes 2

Red cards: TFC 0 and Quakes 1

Offsides: TFC 2 and Quakes 1

Corners: TFC 7 and Quakes 2