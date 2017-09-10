Breakers Lose 5th Straight

Call it a case of losing pretty.

Despite outshooting their foes by wide margin, the Breakers ended up in the loss column yet again following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to the Portland Thorns at Jordan Field in Allston, Mass.

Christine Sinclair netted the game’s only goal in the 72nd minute to send the Breakers to their 12th loss of the season. The Breakers outshot the Thorns 17-3, and forced five saves from Portland keeper A.D. Franch.

“I’m really pleased with the performance,” Breakers coach Matt Beard told the media after the match. “The frustrating thing is we’ve created enough chances to win probably two games tonight. I sort of feel like I’ve been robbed. I can’t fault the performance.”

Midge Purce, Natasha Dowie, and Rosie White all found chances during the first half, but all were either betrayed by their aim.

With the loss, the Breakers now own sole possession of last place, sporting a record of 3-12-7 (16 points). They’ve lost five in a row, and are winless in their last 10. Portland improved to 13-5-4 (43 points), good for second place.

The Breakers will get their next crack at getting out of the loss column on Sept. 23 when they travel south to face the Washington Spirit.