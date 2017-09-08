Get to know your local D.C. United player: Jared Jeffrey

In this edition of ‘Get to your local D.C. United player’ we talk to midfielder Jared Jeffrey about The Dark Tower, his love for pizza, and all things Manchester United.

Have a particular player that you would like for us to interview and a question that you have always wanted answered? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Author’s note: As always, many thanks to D.C. United’s communications staff for assisting in the procurement of this interview.]

Sean Maslin: What was the last good book that you read?

Jared Jeffrey: So I am reading The Dark Tower series by Stephen King. I just finished the third book, The Wastelands, and I am starting to really get into the series. I am really looking forward to the next one.

SM: What is your favorite museum or tourist spot in Washington D.C.? Why?

JJ: I like the Lincoln Memorial a lot just because it was the first thing that I saw [when I moved here]and it is what I thought of D.C. as a kid.

Museum-wise, and this may be a weird answer, but the Holocaust Museum just because it is super deep and you feel things. It is the kind of stuff that you cannot believe until you see it. I always recommend it to people who come into the area to see it even though it might not be super pleasant.

SM: What are the top three vacation spots on your bucket list?

JJ: I have never been to Rome. That is a big one. Australia I want to check out. Other than that, South Africa and maybe do a safari. Something like that would be cool.

SM: If you could play for one club not named D.C. United or another MLS side who would it be?

JJ: Manchester United was my favorite team growing up so I would definitely want to play with them.

SM: What is your favorite cheat meal?

JJ: I’m a pizza guy. My girlfriend loves pizza so if we are going to have a cheat day it is going to be pizza from somewhere.

SM: During the rain delay in the Real Salt Lake match what did you do to pass the time?

JJ: I was one of the few guys that kept my cleats on. I was pretty convinced that we were going to go back out there. But nothing too much really. I just hung out, talked to the guys, stretched out and tried to stay loose. I wasn’t doing anything crazy.

SM: What is one thing that you will miss about RFK Stadium?

JJ: Probably just the history. I have a lot of good memories here and it will be weird playing somewhere else. I had a lot of firsts here in the stadium and a lot of good memories so again it will definitely be weird playing somewhere else.

SM: What is one thing that you are looking forward to most about Audi Field?

JJ: I think everyone is just looking forward to the atmosphere. The energy and the excitement with being in a new place with the fans which I think it will be really exciting for them. To feel their energy I think is something that everyone is looking forward to.

SM: If you could sit down and talk soccer/football with one living player who would it be and what would you ask them?

JJ: I would talk to [former Manchester United midfielder]Paul Scholes. He was my favorite player growing up and he was never really in the media and did not do many interviews when he was playing. I would ask him about soccer stuff, tactical stuff like that. I think he would be a really interesting person to talk to.

SM: Who is the biggest practical joker on the team?

JJ: The biggest practical joker in the locker room is Francisco [J. Tobar], the Team Administrator. Bobby [Boswell, now with Atlanta United FC] was a practical joker. Right now there hasn’t been too much going on, to be honest.

SM: If you could give the kids who are playing in United’s Youth Academy one piece of advice what would it be?

JJ: I would tell them to just stick to who they are and believe in themselves no matter what. Trust your coaches, but also believe in yourself because to where if you get to the point where people start putting you down or stuff is not working in the way that you think. I know a lot of guys that weren’t ‘Player 1, 2, or 3’ growing up that are ‘Player 1,2, or 3’ now so I would just stay stick with it and trust yourself.

—

You can follow Sean Maslin on Twitter @SeanMaslin.