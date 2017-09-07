Gallery: Vancouver Whitecaps FC versus Tulsa Roughnecks

Vancouver, BC- The Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 aren’t out of the USL playoffs but Wednesday’s result did them no favors. On Wednesday night at Langley Park Vancouver’s faint playoff hopes were dealt a further blow in their 3-1 loss to the Tulsa Roughnecks.

Marc Bustos provided the Whitecaps lone goal in the 50th minute. Tulsa’s goals would come courtesy of Juan Pablo Caffa (39′), Ivan Svantesson (61′) and Joey Calistri (62′). The loss all but eliminates the Whitecaps (5-14-7, 22 points) from the USL playoffs. As for Tulsa (12-10-4, 40 points)) the win solidifies their hold on fifth place in the USL Western Conference standings.

On hand to cover the match was Prost photographer Gerrit te Heneppe. You can check out his gallery from the match and below and all of his Whitecaps FC 2 photos on SmugMug.