The AFTN Soccer Show Ep. 217 (VWFC Season So Far, Robert Earnshaw)

It’s a bye week for Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS due to the international break. Seems the perfect time to have a roundtable discussion on the ‘Caps season so far, the highlights and low points, and what may lie in store, and we’re joined by Anna Namshirin to do just that.

We also catch up with Welsh legend Robert Earnshaw to chat about his transition into coaching and his new role as Whitecaps U17 assistant coach.

All this, plus our new gameshow Caps Countdown and there’s more Welsh legends when Goldie Lookin’ Chain are in this week’s Wavelength section.

Here’s the full episode rundown:

06.46: The ‘Caps season so far and playoff hopes

25.43: ‘Caps Countdown – Round One

30.54: The future is bright but is the future Robbo?

37.24: Player of the Year so far and the key down stretch

39.51: Does Robbo know his best team? Do we?!

42.38: I Don’t Know What I Did That For with Alphonso Davies plus Canada v Jamaica chat

49.33: ‘Caps Countdown – Round Two

52.57: Robert Earnshaw interview

64.21: The next Residency and WFC2 breakout stars

68.05: Flash Five – Canadian U23 men’s midfielders

72.18: ‘Caps Countdown – Round Three

76.49: BC Soccer Web headlines

86.52: Wavelength – Goldie Lookin’ Chain

92.26: Caps Countdown – Round Four

