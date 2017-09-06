The AFTN Soccer Show Ep. 217 (VWFC Season So Far, Robert Earnshaw)

It’s a bye week for Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS due to the international break. Seems the perfect time to have a roundtable discussion on the ‘Caps season so far, the highlights and low points, and what may lie in store, and we’re joined by Anna Namshirin to do just that.
We also catch up with Welsh legend Robert Earnshaw to chat about his transition into coaching and his new role as Whitecaps U17 assistant coach.
All this, plus our new gameshow Caps Countdown and there’s more Welsh legends when Goldie Lookin’ Chain are in this week’s Wavelength section.
Here’s the full episode rundown:
06.46: The ‘Caps season so far and playoff hopes
25.43: ‘Caps Countdown – Round One
30.54: The future is bright but is the future Robbo?
37.24: Player of the Year so far and the key down stretch
39.51: Does Robbo know his best team? Do we?!
42.38: I Don’t Know What I Did That For with Alphonso Davies plus Canada v Jamaica chat
49.33: ‘Caps Countdown – Round Two
52.57: Robert Earnshaw interview
64.21: The next Residency and WFC2 breakout stars
68.05: Flash Five – Canadian U23 men’s midfielders
72.18: ‘Caps Countdown – Round Three
76.49: BC Soccer Web headlines
86.52: Wavelength – Goldie Lookin’ Chain
92.26: Caps Countdown – Round Four
The AFTN Soccer Show is brought to you in partnership with BCsoccerweb.com, your one stop site for all your BC, Canadian, and North American soccer news and links.
Have a listen!
You can download and/or listen to this, and all previous, episodes of the podcast on the following services:
Download this episode (right click and save)