Gallery: Canada 2-Jamaica 0

Canada’s boys of summer have struck again. After a promising campaign in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Canada’s Men’s National Team followed it up with another strong performance on Saturday night, downing Jamaica 2-0 in front of a packed house at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel and Jonathan Osorio both scored for Canada in the first half against the Reggae Boyz. They nearly let Jamaica back into the match after Alphonso Davies was sent off with a violent challenge in the 76th minute. But Canada held on to earn the 2-0 result.

