Defense Abandons Breakers in Latest Loss

It was another game, and another set back for the sinking Breakers, who dropped a 4-2 loss to the Orlando Pride on Saturday at Orlando City Soccer Stadium in Orlando.

Despite getting goals from Rosie White and Julie King in the 49th and 88th minutes, respectively, the Breakers were overwhelmed by the Pride’s potent attack.

Rachel Hill scored in the eighth and 15th minutes while Marta scored the go-ahead in the 67th minute. Chioa Ubogagu notched the insurance tally in the 77th minute.

The loss doomed the Breakers to their ninth straight game without a win (0-5-4), and their 3-11-7 (16 points) record puts them in a two-way tie for last place with Washington. The Pride improved to 10-6-5 (35 points), good for third place on the NWSL table.

Boston will get another crack at a long-awaited return to the win column on Sunday, Sept. 10 when they host Portland Thorns FC at Jordan Field. Kickoff is 6:00pm.