Portland hands Washington another loss

In their third match-up of the season the Washington Spirit traveled to Portland, Oregon to meet the number two team in the league. The clubs are tied at one game a piece in the series, each wining their previous home game against the other. While Washington currently sits at the bottom, tied for last place, in a ten team league there are no easy games and the Spirit would not be phoning this one in.

The Spirit started the match at a disadvantage, missing several key players including Nigerian international Francisca Ordega, who is out with a left hamstring strain, and keeper Stephanie Labbé, who had an excused absence for this game. While Portland continued to miss Tobin Heath, who was once again placed on the injury list due to a back sprain, they entered stronger. However, they were using an untested formation, playing Allie Long as the sole striker up front.

With the temperature at a humid 83 and heading to the upper 90s, the game got underway with a crowd of 19,000 on hand. DiDi Haracic, Washington’s second keeper, was tested right away when Allie Long challenged for a long ball in the opening minutes. A battle between Thorns’ Amandine Henry and Spirit’s Tori Huster would also begin early and continue throughout the game. Huster would prove to be an all around menace for the Thorns, acting as a true mid, playing both sides of the field breaking up several Portland runs. Although in the end, she couldn’t prevent Portland’s onslaught of goals.

While the Spirit came out relatively even on possession in the first half (43% to 56%) and made several attempts to break through the Thorns back-line, Portland showed that they were solidly in control from the start. In reality both sides showed a lack of discipline with silly errors leading to several turnovers. The difference was that Portland was able to capitalize three times in the first half while the Spirit struggled to get past the 18.

The first goal would come in the 22nd after a after quick restart (before the foul was called technically called) by Nadia Nadim. The ball was sent to Long, who carried it up the center, before being dragged down between a shirt tug by Spirit defender Shelina Zadorsky and what appeared to be a kleets up tackle by Haracic, earning Portland the penalty kick. Haracic would earn a yellow for dissent after sternly arguing the call.

Nadim stepped up to take the penalty, but initially sent it straight to Haracic who made the save. However, she was not able to block the follow up shot by Nadim herself, who put it just out of her reach. This was followed almost immediately by another Portland goal in the 25th from Christine Sinclair. Taking the pass from Nadim, Sinclair popped the ball over the defenders heads and then one touched it past Haracic to put the Thorns up by two.

Finding themselves down by two in a span of three minutes, the Spirit took a moment to huddle on field, trying to reset. They would answer by driving deep into Portland territory and earning the corner in the 26th, but it was easily handled by the Thorns, killing yet another opportunity for Washington.

With the game getting rougher, alongside slightly more embellished falls, the Spirit came out strong after the hydration break, once again trying to turn the game around. Portland defender Katherine Reynolds would earn a yellow in the 36th for a shove in the back, but the Spirit were not able to take advantage of the free kick.

In fact, that would be the takeaway from the game, although the Spirit made several runs, they could not capitalize on anything. On the other side, the Thorns were able to finish. The third goal would come off a corner kick in the 40th. Sonnett laid out a beautiful header, which fell to the lower right of the goal-line and bounced in despite the best efforts of the Washington defense.

While the second half went a long way to show the determination of the Washington Spirit, things continued to go against them. “I’ve never been through anything this horrific and brutal in my life,” said Washington Spirit coach Jim Gaberra, referring to their season. With a slew of injuries his goal for the rest of the season was simple,”We don’t want to end in last place.”

Portland, on the other hand, would end strong, tallying one final goal before stoppage when Sinclair earned herself a brace in the 81st. The Thorns continued their dominance despite missing key players, like Raso, Dagny and Heath. “I think that we did well today.” Commented head coach Mark Parsons after the match when questioned on the teams depth. “We had players getting in and being professional, helping this team stay in this race. This puts us in a good position but we want a great position. We want to keep moving forward and keep challenging on.”

With this win the Thorns creep closer to the top spot, just two points behind the North Carolina Courage. Next, they head to Boston to face the Breakers on Sunday September 10th, kickoff at 3pm PT.