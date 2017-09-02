Gallery: Simon Fraser University 2- University of British Columbia 0

Pre-season matches are never easy in and of themselves. But pre-season road matches can even be more difficult. Whether it is the early season rust, chemistry, or just the early season trip road tests are always difficult for sides and in particular young teams. When a result can be had it provides a glimmer of hope that better fortunes lay ahead.

Simon Fraser University will certainly hope this is so. Last month, the NCAA Division II side made the trek to Vancouver to take on the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Thanks to goals from Connor Glennon (5′) and Matteo Polisi (8′) The Clan earned a 2-0 win over their Canadian counterparts.

On hand to cover the match was Prost photographer Gerrit te Hennepe. You can check out all of his photos from the match below.