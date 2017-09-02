Gallery: Costa Rica 2- USMNT 0

Latest:
Well, that was a bit unexpected. Coming into Friday night’s match things were looking a bit rosy for the United States Men’s National Team. A 14 game unbeaten run at home and a near spotless record against Costa Rica in the U.S. had Bruce Arena’s side tasting the caviar and vodka of Mother Russia. But a funny thing happened on the way to Putin’s playground: a 2-0 loss to the Ticas at Red Bull Arena.

San Jose Earthquakes forward Marco Urena provided both goals for Costa Rica (4-2-1, 14 points, +7 Goal Differential) giving them a tight hold on second place in CONCACAF’s final round of World Cup qualifying. The loss meanwhile sends the U.S. (2-2-3, 8 points, +1 GD) back into the pack with Honduras (2-2-3, 8 points, -7 GD) and Panama (1-4-2, 7 points, -1 GD) nipping at their heels for third place.

Prost’s NYCFC beat reporter Michael Allen will have his own post-match thoughts up shortly. In the meantime please enjoy photographer Scott Marsh‘s photos of the match. You can also check them out on SmugMug.

