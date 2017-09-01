Whose impressed me thus far this Premier League campaign?

The Premier League season is off to a flying start. Not even the pesky and ill-timed September international break can stop the league’s momentum. Huddersfield Town, newly promoted remain unbeaten as does West Bromwich Albion and Southampton. Not surprisingly, Manchester United top the table while big boys Liverpool and Manchester City also remain unbeaten. Three teams have yet to record a point this season – Bournemouth who finished 9th last season and London clubs West Ham United and Crystal Palace. How pressure packed is this league? The Crystal Palace board already had an emergency meeting to determine the fate of Ronald deBoer who was hired this offseason. For now, deBoer remains in his job but he better start winning soon! The same can be said for Slavin Bilic whose had his unfair level of bad luck the last two seasons but eventually a manager does lose a dressing room. Has Bilic lost the Hammers players? By the time we break again in October I sense we will know.

Here are some of the standout performers from the first three weeks of the season from where I sit.

Tony Pulis

An injured Johnny Evans and a sulking Nacer Chadli haven’t stopped West Brom from shooting out of the gates. Pulis has more than his fair share of critics but time and again proves them wrong.







Saido Mane:

Mane’s injury last season sent Liverpool from title contenders to needing a final day victory to stay in the top four. This season he looks just as critical to the Reds chances. Despite all the conversation about Philippe Coutinho, Mane remains more critical to how Liverpool like to play and ultimately whether they remain a top four side or not.

Mohamed Salah:

Mane’s teammate has complemented him well creating a lethal counter-attacking partnership with not only Mane but also with Roberto Firmino. Salah flopped in his earlier Premier League stint with Chelsea, leading some pundits to question Liverpool’s buy. But so far, so good for the Egyptian International.

Aaron Mooy:

The Huddesrfield midfielder who helped fire the Terriers to promotion has been influential in three goals of the four goals the newly promoted and unbeaten side has produced this season. Mooy scored the game winner for Huddersfield against Newcastle with a sweet strike. Mooy was on loan last season from Manchester City but was bought outright this summer.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan:

Five assists in three matches has Mkhitaryan, who underwhelmed as a big money signing last season looking like a player of the season candidate. Mkhitaryan is thriving from the addition of Lukau which has allowed himself, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata to move the ball at more active pace than last season. Additionally, the use of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as pacey attacking players has cleared space for Mkhitaryan giving him time and real estate to operate from. He’s been pulling the strings brilliantly for the league leaders.

Raheem Sterling

A game-tying goal against Everton after coming off the bench and a winner at Bournemouth deep in stoppage time is great news for the often criticized Manchester City winger. Sterling has looked active and rejuvenated after a summer without an international tournament. Sterling has moved well off the ball and closed down spaces defensively with a ferocity we haven’t seen consistently enough from him in the past. Now can Sterling keep this form going for England in two critical World Cup qualifiers? We’ll soon know that answer.







Idrissa Gueye

The Everton midfielder has provided the glue for the Toffees in midfield. Gueye has resembled the incomparable N’Golo Kante with his positioning sense and breaking up of attacking moves this season thus far. Gueye was a solid performer last season for Ronald Koeman but looks even stronger in the early stages of this season. Gueye is a key to Everton even if others are more flashy and grab headlines.

Wayne Rooney

England’s all-time leading goalscorer has retired from international duty to focus on Everton, his boyhood club he returned to this summer. Rooney’s return to Everton blue has been “as you were” for the Premier League’s second all-time leading goalscorer. He scored twice in his first two matches and looks like he’s turning back the clock on his well-worn 31 year-old body.

Ben Mee