Bundesliga match day 2 round-up

European group announcements, bunches of goals, and more VAR in round 2 of the Bundesliga.

Bayern looked the worse for wear in the previous week, despite a victory, and looked again at Bremen. But after countless attempts on each end Robert Lewandowski popped up with a pair of goals in a five minute stretch to concisely put down the green and white.

Bremen looked worth the money as they held off Bayern while making forays into the other half. Where the match was won was defensively. Niklas Sule has slotted into the back line for the Bavarians and continued work will only mean that come Europe they will come out ahead.

Last season RB Leipzig came from nowhere to make themselves the team to beat. Trailing at the half it was like a light was switched on. End result was Leipzig winning convincingly 4-1 over SC Freiburg.

Leipzig was not looking bad as they entered half time, just needed to regroup. A brace from Timo Werner along with goals Willi Orban and a goal of the month effort from sub Bruma set the match aright.

Borussia Dortmund has had this transfer saga with Osmane Dembele hanging around forever. Didn’t seem phased at all while to calmly put away Hertha Berlin 2-0 at Westfalenstadion.

Of highlight for the victors was Nuri Sahin. He has looked good for Dortmund and then broken down due to injury before. To get himself back to the sort of form that made him such a desirable player withing Europe would be miraculous. None the less his performance, capped by a goal, seems to be a sign that when called on he can perform at a high Bundesliga level.

HSV find themselves in an interesting position. Top four after five played. Their 3-1 victory over Koln in the Cathedral city was supremely unexpected. Also should be added quite queer as they ended with 10 men.

Koln initially looked the brighter side but a freak goal by Andre Hahn opened a can of worms. American Bobby Wood found a ball in the box and after a turn put the ball away for what was the winner within 5 minutes of the first goal. A second yellow card for Mergim Mavraj against his former club meant HSV would play with 10 players. Weirdly the second card was issued by the placement referee as the starting referee went down with injury. Koln pulled a goal back in second half stoppage time but end of match HSV sub Holtby scored to end it at 3-1.

Rest of the Bundeliga

Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim played out to a thrilling 2-2 draw. Each team will be smarting and thinking what if over the international break.

FC Augsburg found themselves a late equalizer in a 2-2 match with Borussia Monchengladbach, American Fabian Johnson not having the best of matches as he heads off to join his national team.

Wolfsburg recorded themselves a surprise 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Wolves midfielder Daniel Dadavi has now scored in his last four against Frankfurt.

Newly promoted Stuttgart recorded their first victory of the season in their first home match. A 1-0 win over Mainz leaves the visitors at the bottom of the league.

Hannover’s 1-0 home win over Schalke means the Reds have six points from six. This is the best start for the Lower Saxony club in over five seasons in the Bundesliga.

Prost Amerika’s Bundesliga Player of the Week

Timo Werner and his two goal performace against Freiburg is why he will be the player leading Germany in tournaments to come.