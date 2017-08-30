Photo recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (2)- Los Angeles Galaxy 2 (1)

Every point matters. That is something that is impressed upon every person who has anything to do with professional soccer. While it may be true points at the end of the season always seem to have more meaning than those at the beginning of a season, most likely because the number of opportunities aren’t as many. For whatever reason the tension always seems to be during the business side of a campaign where seasons are on the line. Case in point: Sunday’s match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 and Los Angeles Galaxy II. The junior Caps side would keep their playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Los Dos at Langley Park in Vancouver, B.C.

Vancouver would receive goals from Terran Campbell (4′) and Gloire Amanda (83′) to help them earn their fifth win on the season (5-13-7, 22 points). The Galaxy’s lone goal would come from Ethan Zubak in the 24 minute but would not be enough for the side to earn their second straight win (6-13-4, 22 points).

On hand to cover the match was Prost photographer Gerrit te Heneppe. You can check out his gallery from the match and below and all of his Whitecaps FC 2 photos on SmugMug.