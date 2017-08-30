Dash to face the Reign in Frisco, Texas – proceeds going to the Red Cross relief efforts

On Sunday, September 3, the Houston Dash will host the Seattle Reign in Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

at 7:00 pm. This will be the first time the Dash will host a match outside BBVA Compass Stadium.

The match is being relocated because of the aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey which caused massive flooding in the city of Houston as well as surrounding areas.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to play this match in Frisco and that FC Dallas Foundation will be using the event as a benefit to the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund,” Dash president Chris Canetti said.

Tickets are $20 for the match, and they can be bought at FC Dallas’ website.

In other news, the club announced Tuesday that the Dash claimed Meghan Cox on waivers. Cox, who is a University of Virginia alum, started the NWSL season with Portland and was waived on August 24. In addition to that move, Houston announced on Wednesday that the club acquired Kristie Mewis in exchange for Morgan Brian and future considerations from the Chicago Red Stars.