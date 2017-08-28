Shim leaves the Thorns to play abroad

Mana Shim, a longtime Portland Thorn and fan favorite, has decided to leave the Thorns to play abroad. Shim helped the Portland Thorns to a NWSL Championship in 2013 and the NWSL shield last season.

General Manager Gavin Wilkinson on Shim’s departure:

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for Mana and we are extremely appreciative of her contributions to this club over the past five seasons and wish her all the best. Mana has been presented with an opportunity to play abroad and at this stage in the season, with every player competing for minutes on a deep roster, we want to allow her to pursue that option.”

Mana Shim on her time with Portland:

“While I am excited to move forward with my career overseas, it is very difficult for me to say goodbye. My time with the Thorns has been beyond anything I could have imagined. I would like to thank Merritt Paulson, Gavin Wilkinson, Mark Parsons, the staff, my unbelievable teammates, and the best fans in the world for allowing me the opportunity to play in this beautiful city. We have created so many memories that I will never forget. My heart is full of gratitude, and I will miss this place.”