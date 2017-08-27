Red Stars Pick Up Away Win in Washington

BOYDS, MD—The Chicago Red Stars picked up a valuable three points at a place where they have always had a hard time over the Washington Spirit, 2-1, at the Maryland SoccerPlex. The win ends a three-match losing streak and keeps the Red Stars in third place in the NWSL and three points clear of 5th-place Sky Blue FC.



Kristie Mewis started in her first match since being traded from Washington to the Red Stars and would haunt her old team by scoring after receiving a pass from Danielle Colaprico in the 23rd minute. The Red Stars nearly got a second before halftime with Yuki Nagasato heading off the crossbar and Katie Naughton unable to tap in the rebound.

The Spirit got an equalizer in the 81st minute after Cheyna Williams headed in a free kick from Mallory Pugh. However, three minutes from time. Julie Ertz sent a long ball to Christen Press and got around keeper Didi Haracic and into the net as the Red Stars held on for three points and the Spirit officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Red Stars return home for their last home match of the season against the North Carolina Courage on Sunday, September 3rd. Kickoff is at 5pm on the go90 app.

SCORING SUMMARY:



CHI-Kristie Mewis (Colaprico) 23

WAS-Cheyna Williams (Pugh) 81

CHI-Christen Press (Ertz) 87

BOOKING SUMMARY:



CHI-Danielle Colaprico (caution, tactical foul) 70

WAS-Estelle Johnson (caution, tactical foul) 90+3

WASHINGTON SPIRIT (4-4-2): #21-Didi Haracic; #3-Caprice Dydasco, #5-Whitney Church, #24-Estelle Johnson, #22-Alyssa Kleiner (#14-Francisca Ordega 90); #9-Havana Solaun (#10-Estefania Banini 60), #23-Tori Huster, #29-Meggie Howard, #11-Mallory Pugh; #2-Arielle Ship (#17-Cali Farquharson 70), #20-Cheyna Williams

Subs not used: #1-Stephanie Labbe, #8-Lindsay Agnew #12-Morgan Proffitt, #18-Kelsey Wys

CHICAGO RED STARS (4-3-1-2): #1-Alyssa Naeher; #3-Arin Gilliand, #5-Katie Naughton, #16-Samantha Johnson, #6-Casey Short; #15-Kristie Mewis (#7-Taylor Comeau 81), #8-Julie Ertz, #24-Danielle Colaprico; #11-Sofia Huerta, #12-Yuki Nagasato (#4-Alyssa Mautz 64), #23-Christen Press

Subs not used: #18-Michele Dalton, #10-Vanessa DiBernardo, #14-Sarah Gorden, #2-Jen Hoy, #9-Stephanie McCaffrey

TOTAL SHOTS: WAS 8-9 CHI



SHOTS ON GOAL: WAS 1-4 CHI



FOULS: WAS 18-9 CHI

OFFSIDES: WAS 2-5 CHI

CORNER KICKS: WAS 5-4 CHI



SAVES: WAS 2-0 CHI

Referee: Kevin Broadley

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Weed, Jeremy Kieso

Fourth Official: Amber O’Connor



Weather: Sunny and 74º



Attendance: 3,469



Woman of the Match: Julie Ertz (CHI)