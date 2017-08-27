D.C. secure third win in a week against New England

D.C. United 1-New England Revolution 0

This time last week D.C. United were in a very dark place. Having not won a match since June and having gone through a flurry of changes unlike anything the club has seen in their 21 seasons it appeared that they would be in for three very long matches in a week’s span. Oh, what a difference a week makes. Thanks to a goal from Luciano Acosta and a lockdown defensive effort United earned their third victory in as many games with a 1-0 win over the New England Revolution at RFK Stadium.

The first half saw a D.C. United side that supporters had not seen all season and we are not referring to the first appearance of Zoltan Stieber. United coach Ben Olsen opted to build a 4-5-1 with Russell Canouse and Marcelo Sarvas lacing together passes for Luciano Acosta and Paul Arriola. The move paid off giving D.C. the lion’s share of possession for the first forty-five and ultimately the better of the goal-scoring opportunities. A Stieber shot in the 19th minute that was started by Canouse would just narrowly go wide of the goal.

Facing little opposition on the defensive end D.C. would continue to press New England for the first goal of the match. An overlapping run from Nick De Leon down the left flank would lead to a cross into the box for forward Patrick Mullins in the 31st minute. Mullins’ shot was on target but Revolution goalkeeper Cody Cropper would be there to make the diving stop.

Despite proving to be the hero a few minutes prior Cropper nearly became the goat in the 45th minute. Off of a free kick by Stieber Cropper appeared to have an easy to end the half. But he bobbled the catch and gave Sean Franklin a golden opportunity at his first goal on the season. Despite a few nervy seconds the Revolution were able to breathe a sigh of relief when Franklin would sky his shot over the bar.

United would find the match-winner in the second half. Continuing to attack New England both flanks D.C. would find success in the 72nd minute when Lloyd Sam would hit a cross over to Kofi Opare on the right side. Opare would then head back to the left for a wide open Acosta to volley his shot past Cropper. The goal was Acosta’s fifth on the season and D.C.’s first goal from a United player in five matches.

“I knew there were big guys in [the box], so I thought, ‘Let me put it in with some air on it,’” said Sam. “Kofi kept it alive and Lucho came back in and scored on the other end.”

New England would make things interesting late with Jay Heaps bringing in Femi Hollinger-Janzen for a late spark. He nearly gave New England something to go home with in injury time connecting on a free kick from Agudelo. His header on the back post would be on target but D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid would be there to make the stop and give D.C. the win.

“You can see today in the game, the confidence, the soccer was there. We were able to create a lot of chances and control the game,” said midfielder Marcelo Sarvas. “You could see every player take care of the ball, not just kick the ball away. Of course, when you get three wins and you come to a moment like this, it seems like everything is good.”

Game Summary

D.C. United-Bill Hamid, Sean Franklin, Jalen Robinson, Kofi Opare, Nick DeLeon, Paul Arriola (Lloyd Sam 68′), Marcelo Sarvas, Luciano Acosta, Russell Canouse, Zoltan Stieber (Chris Korb 80′), and Patrick Mullins (Deshorn Brown 90′).

Goal- Acosta (72′)

Yellow Cards-Canouse (26′) and Marcelo (81′)

New England Revolution: Cody Cropper, Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Claude Dielna, Andrew Farrell (Brian Wright 83′), Je-Vaughn Watson, Xavier Kouassi (Scott Caldwell 77′), Gershon Koffie, Diego Fagundez, Kei Kamara, Juan Agudelo (Femi Hollinger Janzen 87′).

Yellow Cards- Dielna (63′) and Kamara (66′)

ATTENDANCE:13539

The Golden Raccoon: Luciano Acosta