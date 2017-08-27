Another one bites the dust! TFC slams IMFC 3 to 1

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

This is one of those afternoons where the air smells fresh in Canada.

TFC just beated one more time, one of the medocre teams in MLS this season, Montreal Impact.

After a complete disaster caused by the acquisition of Didier Drogba, the Mauro Biello did not yet find a new and stable reference for the franchise, being that they are 7th in rank this season.

At 4o’, just before the break, Il Capo surprises and freezes all the defenders, especially goalkeeper Evan Bush, and scores a golazo. A free kick for the Reds and the second one of the night for SG10.

In the second part, it is Jozy Altidore who was there to shoot on the Montrealais team, marking the 2-0, assisted by Marky Delgado.

Even the effort of Moncosu and IMFC star, Nacho Piatti, wasn’t enough to win the battle against “The Machine” operated for Greg Vanney.

The Spanish star, the international Victor Vasquez, Bradley and Marky Delgado were the channel of communication between defenders and forwards.

IMFC responds late, by the ex San Lorenzo, Nacho Piatti. But it simply was not enough.

And then Il Capo closes this masacre at minute 92′, faces a goalkeeper who lost his good level of defending the door. The last time he demonstrated his form was facing America of Mexico in 2015 the Olympic stadium.

The difference of this encounter was Mr. Alex Bono, he new how to defend his own arc in a couple times where the Quebecois team seemed to be dangerous.

The TFC head coach, kept reminding his players to be patient for this match, and one more time the formula of the magician showed up.

So, the leader in MLS and Canada, is gonna be waiting for the next match against San Jose Quakes next September 9.

After this humiliation, The team of the province of Quebec, should maybe start thinking about cleaning the full platform of the team. That means, players, coach, organizer including the people of social media, for the good of team.

Match statistics

IMFC: Bush, Duvall, Cabrera, Ciman, Lovitz, Bernier (Romero), Piette, Dzemaili, Salazar (Oduro), Mancosu (Jackson-Hamel), Piatti

TFC: Bono, Hasler (Beitashour), Zavaleta, Moor, Mavinga, Morrow, Delgado (Osorio), Bradley, Vazquez, Giovinco, Altidore (Ricketts)

Shots: TFC 15 and IMFC 14

Fouls: TFC 16 and IMFC 9

Yellow cards: TFC1 and IMFC 3

Offsides: TFC 2 and IMFC 4

Corner: TFC3 and IMFC4