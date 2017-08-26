Radio Cascadia Ep. 123 – Double Derby Week

In our special second release of the week, Tenzin Choephel and Ed Pham join Steven Agen in previewing Timbers’ side of this weekend’s Portland-Seattle derby.
We begin by analyzing Portland’s 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids before jumping into Timbers lineups, tactics, top story lines and predictions in the 85th competitive edition of the I5 rivalry.
Find our Sounders-sided preview of this match in the August 26th edition of Radio Cascadia Live. That makes two full episodes previewing the region’s biggest match, the way only Radio Cascadia can.
