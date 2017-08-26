Lewy brace seals Bayern win

All it took for Bayern Munich on this day was a pair of goals in three minutes by Robert Lewandowski to give Bayern the three points over Werden Bremen, 2-0, at the Weser Stadion.

It was not entertaining for most of the match until that point. Bayern had a couple of great early chances with Arjen Robben forcing a diving save by Jiri Pavlenka in the sixth minute and Corentin Tolisso striking a shot off the bar the next minute. Bayern outshot Bremen, 18-4, on the day, but had nothing to show for it until the 72nd minute was Lewandowski back-heeled a shot in from close range after a pass from Kingsley Coman. Three minutes later, Lewandowski put one through the legs of Pavlenka to secure the points for Bayern.

Next week is an international break, and after an August 30th friendly against Offenbacher Kickers, Bayern return to action on Saturday, September 9th away to Hoffenheim at 11:30am CT on Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Soccer Match Pass.