Hannover 96: Kind’s Men are Back

In what was a messy drop, but Hannover 96 has returned to the Bundesliga after a one season absence.

At this moment in time there is a great turmoil at this big Lower Saxony club.

In Germany to prevent outside investment 50+1 was adapted. It kept the ownership of clubs within the paying members of the club. It prohibited no one person or owner to have complete power.

Few exceptions have been out there. Wolfsburg, set up by Volkswagon, is one. Bayer Leverkusen, set up by Bayer pharmaceuticals, is another. They were set up for the use of their factory workers and eventually found success to make the Bundesliga over time.

In recent times Hoffenheim with financial backer Dietmar Hopp and RB Leipzig with their Red Bull inner circle have slightly maintained the 50+1 rule.

Another loophole has been that if you have been a consistent contributor for 20 years you can take a controlling stake in a club. And here is where Martin Kind, club president and financial backer, comes into play.

Kind has been long campaigning for this to be done away with. He is currently less than a year away from taking control of the club and the ultras are not happy.

With the threat of losing their club the ultras are receiving support from those around the country with fans as they protest the actions of the German governing body about this.

And yet all of this is aside from the clubs actions on the field.

With much of the same core of players that earned promotion this squad does have a ceiling which they can hit.

At the helm is Andre Breitenreiter, a man who has been at two Bundesliga clubs and can manage the job of retaining their Bundesliga status.

New additions of Jonathas & Primin Schwegler, to stars Martin Harnik there is expectations from the fans who will show up.

While uncertainty exists, the fact that another of the big clubs has returned to the Bundesliga brings new optimism to the league as a whole.

Prediction: Until the end of the season the threat of relegation will abound. 14th place.