Gallery: Toronto FC 3- Philadelphia Union 0

Remember when Toronto FC could barely win a match? After years of heartbreak it appears that the Canadian side are making up for lost wins during the Greg Vanney era. Take Wednesday night’s match against Philadelphia Union as an example. Thanks to goals from Sebastian Giovinco (10′), Nicolas Hasler (30′), and Jozy Altidore (57′) Toronto FC continued their demolition of Major League Soccer earning a 3-0 win over their Eastern Conference opponents.

