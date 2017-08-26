Bundesliga match day 2 preview

Champions League and Europa League groups are decided, a final round of Bundesliga action before players jet off to play for their respective nations.

Borussia Dortmund was of a particular highlight as they found themselves in a tricky group for the Champions League. Drawing the likes of reigning champions Real Madrid means a difficult ride. Add in English Tottenham with Cyprus side APOEL and thats one heck of a group where every match needs to be on point or points will be dropped.

Not to be outdone, RB Leipzig’s debut campaign in Europe is also not easy. Being placed in pot 4 and one devilish pot indeed. Porto of Portugal, Monaco of France and Besiktas of Turkey are seasoned in knockout European competition.

Bayern Munich had a relatively easy draw. PSG being the only heavy hitter, with the additions of Celtic from Scotland and Anderlecht of Belgium. While not 100% straight forward their group will allow for experimentation.

In the Europa League FC Koln enters Europe proper for the first time in a quarter century. Drawn with English Arsenal, BATE Borisov of Belarus, and Red Star Belgrade. With recognizable names in Europe both recently and in the past, this will be a campaign for Koln fans to salivate over.

Hertha Berlin did not make it to the group phase last season. Only one notable pedegrie side here with Athletico Bilbao along with Zorya Luhansk of Ukraine and Ostersunds of Sweden collective wisdom says this is straight forward.

Hoffenheim didn’t hope to be ousted by Liverpool but they were. Being drawn with Istanbul Basaksehir, Braga of Portugal, and Ludogorets of Bulgaria lends belief that Hoffenheim could be in the knockout round.

Matches of the Week

Werder Bremen can look back to their strong ruckrunde of the previous campaign with awe. A strong moral victory in a 2-1 loss to Bayern soon spun into an 11 match run in which they earned 29 points from a possible 33. While that was well and grand you just never can tell when Bremen host Bayern.

Bayern Munich while convincing at times was not themselves. When under Pep Guardiola matches against inferior opponents appear to be an after thought. Despite Bayer Leverkusen looking poorly there were enough moments in the match that if it were against a stronger opponent Bayern would have lost – Plain and simple. This era of moving out the old veterans for the new stock will take time and perhaps better now than later.

Hertha Berlin has been able to fully plan knowing about their European involvement. Unlike last campaign they have been able to bring in necessary reinforcements. Pal Dardi is a man who has his team win ugly because as a player he was a straight forward kind of player. Perhaps against Dortmund they can pull off one on the road.

Borussia Dortmund finally gave in to Barcelona. For 104 million Euros Ousmane Dembele has left with an extra 35 million to be coming shortly. As for the here and now Christian Pulisic and Mario Gotze, yes he is back, made mockery of Wolfsburg. Sure maybe it was the opposition but Bayern has retooled and is ready under Carlo Ancelotti