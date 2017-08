Week 8/20/17 photo contest is here. This week features our Seattle Sounders FC lead photographer Matt Warso.

Being a Prost match day photographer is lots of hard work, and is often thankless. The editorial staff has thoroughly enjoyed witnessing Matt’s growth in photo quality, efficiency and consistency. No doubt a product of his hard work ethic and attention to details.

You can see more of Matt’s great photos all season long at our smugmug gallery