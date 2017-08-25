D.C. United host inconsistent Revolution

The New England Revolution will attempt to win their first road game of the season when they travel to RFK Stadium to play an invigorated, albeit last place D.C. United on Saturday night.

D.C. will likely miss out on the playoffs but maximized the transfer window and are playing well, with victories in two consecutive league games.

Meanwhile, the Revolution are rife with injuries and keep finding ways to lose games. For much of the season they’ve been bad, but not nearly as bad as United. That may be changing as the season heads into the homestretch.

Mathematically the Revolution are still in the playoff race (seven points out of the last playoff spot) but are just four points ahead of last place D.C., which means Saturday’s game will do a lot to determine just how high or low the Revs may end up by season’s end.

Here’s what to watch for when both teams meet up on Saturday:

Will the Revolution earn a road win? It’s been nearly a calendar year since the Revolution won outside of Gillette Stadium. The rhetoric coming from the club has been the same: it’s time to stop crap performances, as the playoff window is just about shut. If the Revs can’t win against D.C.—even if it is on the road—they have no business peddling playoff talk. Road games aside, the Revs have plagued by their own missed opportunities and bad tactics. The Revolution’s left flank – Without Kelyn Rowe, who is out the next six weeks, left back responsibilities can fall to a number of candidates: Chris Tierney, Andrew Farrell, Claude Dielna, and Donnie Smith. Farrell patrolled that spot shoddily last week against NYCFC, especially on the two plays in which New York scored; Dielna is probably better suited as a center back; Tierney hasn’t had the fitness for much of the season to go a full 90 at left back; Smith has looked out of his league throughout his MLS career. Translation: there’s no perfect option at left back, which is why Rowe has been playing there instead of his usual spot in midfield. If there’s a weakness for D.C. to exploit, New England’s left flank is it. D.C.’s attack – Former Revolution attacker Patrick Mullins may start up top for D.C. in a 4-5-1 given Deshorn Brown’s status is unknown. Mullins hasn’t played much this season due to injury and has yet to score, but he’s a constant threat. He’s scored against his former club in the past, too. By and large, D.C.’s attack is a bit stunted. Their leading scorer, Luciano Acosta, has only four goals. That said, United boasts a dangerous group of players that happen to have confidence on their side. Krisztian Nemeth and Zoltan Stieber – Both D.C. and New England went after Hungarian designated players this summer. Neither have made a debut with their new clubs. Nemeth was a fixture at Sporting Kansas City before going overseas and will likely take a playmaking role behind the strikers, though his duties may shift depending on whether or not Lee Nguyen takes the field. Stieber is also a playmaker with experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga. It’s unknown how much playing time either of the Hungarians will get.