TFC beats Philadelphia Union at BMO Field

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photos by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

Toronto, ON – Last night we had a very exciting MLS match in Toronto.

” Il Capo”, Sebastian Giovinco, opens the score at 10″ in an excellent free kick, putting the ball in the corner of Philly’s door garded by goalkeeper Blake.

At minute 30″, with a Victor Vazquez assist, Nick Hasler converts the 2nd for the Reds and with those numbers, both teams went to the break.

For the complementary 45 minutes, Philadelphia Union were looking for spaces to filter a ball, but the Greg Vanney boys were very alert on the defensive line.

The Team of Ontario, show a diferent face in the 2nd time, more control of the ball and more equilibrium in all their play lines.

At 57″, “The Man of New Jersey” Jozy Altidore, webt for the 3rd goal, one more time assisted by The International, Victor Vazquez… I am sure Cruz Azul of Mexico are missing this guy right now!

This is the 3rd victory in a row for the Canadian team.

After this victory, TFC is leading by fare Chicago Fire and demonstrate they can play head to head against the best in the world.

Match statistics

TFC lineup: Bono, Hasler (Beitashour), Moor, Mavinga, Morrow, Delgado (Hernandez), Osorio, Bradley, Vazquez (Chapman), Altidore, Giovinco

Philadelphia Union lineup: Blake, Gaddis, Elliot, Onyewu, Fabinho, Bedoya, Medunjahin, Epps, Ilsinho, Picault (Pontius), Sapong (Simpson)

Shots: TFC 8 and Philly 13

Fouls: TFC 5 and Philly 10

Yellow cards: TFC 1 and Philly 1

Offsides: TFC 3 and Philly 4

Corners: TFC 4 and Philly 7