D.C. look for clean sweep in midweek match against Atlanta

The brooms will be out in full tonight at RFK Stadium. No, they will not be there to pick up tossed beer cups or to shoo off the feral cats and raccoons. They will be out for a potential rare three game sweep for D.C. United against Atlanta United FC (7:30 PM EST MLS Live).

Despite D.C.’s difficulties with the rest of Major League Soccer they have done quite well against their new East Coast rivals. In two previous match-ups this season D.C. have beaten Atlanta twice. Their most recent victory came at the friendly confines of RFK Stadium, a 2-1 win back in June.

Considering that D.C. only have five wins this season D.C. supporters should at least be optimistic that their side can come away with a result in this match. Getting the 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday has also brought back a bit of positivity for a side that currently finds themselves at the bottom of the East (6-15-4, 22 points). Wednesday will also see the first appearance for Zoltan Steiber for the Black and the Red. Look for coach Ben Olsen to use Steiber as a substitute in the second half to get some minutes alongside Russell Canouse, Paul Arriola, and Luciano Acosta.

Atlanta seems to have corrected the ship since that 2-1 slip up. They are 4-0-2 in their last six matches and have placed themselves right in the middle of the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference. Their 10-7-5 record has them sitting just a point behind the Montreal Impact for the fifth and final playoff spot with a two game advantage (26 versus 24).

The difference seems to be the defense. They have conceded just two goals in the past six matches and just one from the field of play. AUFC coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino seems to be adjusting the more physical style of MLS by using veterans like Michael Parkhurst and Jeff Larentowicz to mix in with the quick, pacey tendencies of Anton Walkes and Carlos Carmona. D.C. have struggled this season to slow down teams with the ability to lead a quick counter-attack and Wednesday should be a good test for Canouse and center-back Steve Birnbaum.

If D.C. are going to get any points out of this match they are going to need to get on Atlanta’s bad side. In their 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City AUFC lost their concentration against a side that were more than willing to get physical with them. Although D.C. do not need their opponent to earn five yellow cards if they can get a couple of chances on set pieces they may be able to put a goal into the back of the net.

For two sides outside of the playoff bubble this match does have some significance. If D.C. can get three points against Atlanta they will inch closer to respectability and really put the onus on the expansion side in the season’s waning months. But an Atlanta victory would not only break D.C.’s winning streak against them but put a definite end to their postseason hopes in 2017.