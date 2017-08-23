Another own goal leads to another D.C. United victory

D.C. United 1-Atlanta United 0

Own goal has had a hell of a week for D.C. United. After giving United their first victory in eight matches on Saturday own goal was back to their old tricks on Wednesday night at RFK Stadium. Thanks to an own goal and a little help from Russell Canouse D.C. downed Atlanta United 1-0 for their second consecutive win.

While the own goal certainly gave the lift that they needed, Canouse provided the spark. In the 46th minute the midfielder hit a howler directly at Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Guzan would knock the ball out of danger but D.C. midfielder Lloyd Sam would grab the rebound and keep the pressure on. Sam’s cross into the box would find Canouse again, who would deliver a low header right in front of goal. Atlanta center-back Michael Parkhurst would attempt to make the clear but would instead knock it into the back of the net.

Beyond aiding in the scoring effort Canouse’s dogged defensive work would help limit Atlanta’s attacking efforts. Using a high press Canouse and the D.C. midfield would limit Atlanta’s ability to build chances from the center of the pitch and thus force Josef Martinez into shots from the outside.

For Canouse getting into a rhythm with the rest of the team has helped in the adjustment process. “I’ve been watching the other guys closely, even when I wasn’t playing. I think we had a good group before I got here, and now I’m just trying to work hard and fight for the team,:” said Canouse. “Tonight, I was a part of the goal, which isn’t usually part of my game, but I’m going to try to incorporate that part of my game.”

They nearly had the equalizer late in injury time thanks to a foul by midfielder Nick De Leon on Atlanta’s Brandon Vasquez. The ensuing free kick was mere inches away from the penalty box. But a diving effort by D.C. center-back Jalen Robinson would be enough to avert disaster.

United’s yeoman effort on defense was not last on coach Ben Olsen. “Obviously, they’ve got some great weapons. They’re as strong of an attacking team as they come in this league and it’s always a matter of how you deal with their aggression and strength in the wide positions…you have to smother players like Almirón,” said Olsen. “It’s all about how you deal with their transition game and whether we could punish them for being aggressive.”

The question is now can they make it three in a row Saturday night against the New England Revolution. Despite having just six wins there is still some belief within the side that more wins and possibly a playoff run are feasible. “I think, judging by the past few weeks with this group, [we have]the ability to compete with the best teams in this league and we still believe, we’re just trying to take it game by game,” said center-back Kofi Opare. Opare has made 18 starts for D.C. this season, a career high.

Obviously, today was an important three points, but we’ve gotta look forward to the game versus New England. Another big game. As long as we continue to improve game by game, that’s always great to see.”