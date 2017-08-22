Radio Cascadia Ep. 122 – Midweek Previews

It wasn’t just an unbeaten weekend in Cascadia, it was a perfect one. All three of our clubs took maximum points in important home fixtures, currently leaving each in a playoff berth.

Ordinarily, it’d be a good bet that such success would be the focus of this edition of Radio Cascadia. However with two derbies this week and midweek matches for everyone, we keep Ep. 122 focused on the future. This 45 minute installment primarily features previews of the Vancouver-Seattle derby on Wednesday as well as Portland’s home tie with Colorado. The special set up allows us the flexibility to release again later in the week with more accurate previews of Vancouver’s trip to Orlando and, of course, the Seattle-Portland derby on Sunday than we’d be able to provide before Wednesday’s slate of matches.

We discuss the developing partnership between Fredy Montero and Yordy Reyna with AFTN’s Michael McColl, also taking a look at how Carl Robinson will set up tactically against Sounders.

Will a day less rest than Whitecaps doom Seattle’s trip north? Brian Schmetzer’s lineup conundrum in this quick three match stretch is the focus of our Sounders side of Wednesday’s derby.

A 2-2 draw in Commerce City left Portland with a bad taste in their mouths after their last match with the Rapids. Will Caleb Porter be able to devote enough resources to their midweek home match against them without sacrificing Seattle away?

This may well turn out to be a defining week for the 2017 season, particularly in Cascadia. Get ready for the first half of it with RC Ep. 122!

Playlist:

00:00 – Cascadia goal of the week, MLS team of the week

06:30 – Whitecaps perspective derby preview with Michael McColl of AFTN

17:25 – Sounders perspective derby preview with Ari Liljenwall

30:30 – Timbers v Colorado Rapids preview