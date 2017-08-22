Bundesliga match day 1 round up

The Bundesliga is back and there is much that can be discerned after each team has had their say, after their ultras protest against the DFB of course.

Champions Bayern Munich have had many questions thrown at them. Two retirements happened in the offseason. Yes they are in the position to still win another Bundesliga title. Nobody needed to see mighty Bayern pummel dysfunctional Bayer Leverkusen to figure that out.

Off season acquisitions from recent challenger Hoffenheim means they stay at the top. Robert Lewandowski scores goals and still is the best out and out striker in the world. Going forward this season is about being better than the previous campaign, one that ended in just a league title and no cup final appearance.

Borussia Dortmund has been continuously playing catch up to Bayern. This season there was no major exodus like the previous campaigns. Instead a new coach has been installed in Peter Bosz. Add to that only speculation of a transfer of Ousmane Dembele and it has been a quiet summer. So what happened against Wolfsburg? 3-0 and not getting out of first gear.

From this lone match and a Super Cup match things point to the rise of Christian Pulisic. Already being touted in America as the star that will lead them to glory, Bosz it would seem feels the time is right for this American to step up. Going forward Pulisic will have a very bright light on himself and question is, what will he do with it on him.

Stuttgart, a previous German champion, returned to the Bundesliga and spent some serious money. Their aim is to return to the top shelf of the Bundesliga. Hertha Berlin, a European qualified team, was in the way and squelshed those dreams for at least the first weekend. A brace from Australian Mathew Leckie being the difference between these two sides, 2-0.

Hertha has some time to wait. Their sale of John Brooks has meant money was to be spent and they have. Four first team caliber players were acquired with only the exit of the American defender. Performances that sweep away the opposition like this will mean a strong campaign to come from the capital city club.

The Rhine derby is always a tense match even at the best of times. While there was passion shown the quality was not as good on the field. Borussia Monchengladbach coming away with a 1-0 lead over their rivals gives them the boost out of the gate that they’ll need if they wish to qualify this season for Europe.

FC Koln, while not the best side, did have a busy off season. With the Europa League, first taste of Europe in over 20 years, the fans care for little else other than the derby and Europe. The selling of Anthony Modeste to China, while a brilliant bit of business, will be difficult to deal with. In the previous two season he netted 45 goals, a tally that any team would want in their ranks. Replacing the output will be difficult.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga

The most CONCACAF Bundesliga team, Eintracht Frankfurt, got their season started okay as Timothey Chandler and company earned a 0-0 draw away at SC Freiburg. Match was highlighted by the new VAR(video assistant referee) calling back an early Freiburg goal.

Ever dramatic Schalke 04 started their Bundesliga campaign in spectacular fashion. A 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig will give fans hope under new manager Domenico Tedesco.

Bobby Wood’s HSV started their season off in crazy fashion in a 1-0 win over FC Augsburg. Nicolai Muller scored early in the first half but went down with injury while celebrating his goal, he is now out until spring.

Hoffenheim placed their 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the back mirror after a convincing 1-0 late winner over Werder Bremen.

Hannover 96 to the top flight was better than expected. A 1-0 road victory over Mainz 05 will curb the gloomy condition surrounding the club with the massive ultras protest.

Player of the Week: VAR. All throughout the summer this technology has been thrown under the bus. But for the first time an overturned call meant that a match was effected in the manner intended. Over the course of the season this will be widely debated and with the World Cup coming this will be under high scrutiny. This technology will be a major talking point but for a moment it will be shown in the light it was intended.