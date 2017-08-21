The oranges came to BC Place at the weekend, ripe for picking and they were duly juiced. But Vancouver Whitecaps made it difficult for themselves in their 2-1 weekend win over Houston Dynamo before coming away with a huge three points.

We look back at all the ins and outs, and highs and lows, from the match and hear from both head coaches, Vancouver’s Carl Robinson and Houston’s Wilmer Cabrera. It was an important win and we look ahead to another big match on Wednesday night when Cascadian rivals Seattle Sounders come a calling.

We bring you three one on one interviews this week as we catch up with the two newest Whitecaps, Egyptian midfielder Aly Ghazal and American defender Aaron Maund, and talk with PRO’s General Manager Peter Walton about VAR and the standard of refereeing in North America.

All this plus a MLS rap song in this week’s Wavelength section, the first edition of our new game show Play Your Caps Right, Jordan Harvey gives away his ice cream and fro-yo secrets, and does Gordon Forrest fancy a chocolate digestive?

There a couple of mic issues in the opening minutes, but we quickly fix those, so hopefully it doesn’t spoil your enjoyment too much!

Here’s the full episode rundown:

01.59: Vancouver v Houston chat and analysis

15.15: Coaches audio – Carl Robinson and Wilmer Cabrera

21.04: More Vancouver v Houston analysis and tweets

33.37: Seattle Sounders preview

42.05: Aaron Maund interview

48.06: Flash Five – Canadian U23 defenders

52.56: Anyone fancy a chocolate digestive with Gordon Forrest

54.54: Aly Ghazal interview

71.07: Play Your Caps Right – part one

76.56: Jordan Harvey – Ice Cream Man

80.06: Play Your Caps Right – part two

81.59: Peter Walton interview

90.34: BC Soccer Web headlines

98.27: Wavelength – Mike Jones

