Gallery: Vancouver Whitecaps 2- Houston Dynamo 1

Very often the importance of one addition can be a bit overstated. Adding one player to a pre-existing set of ten other players is not always a recipe for success. However in Vancouver the philosophy seems to be accurate when discussing Yordy Reyna. The Peruvian international came up big once again scoring the match-winner in the Whitecaps 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.

Fredy Montero would get things going for Vancouver with a penalty kick goal in the 17th minute. Reyna’s would come in the 32nd minute and despite a second-half strike from Romell Quioto(51′) would prove to make the difference at BC Place. The win also moves the Whitecaps (10-9-4. 34 points) into sixth place in the Western Conference ahead of Wednesday’s Cascadia Cup tie against the Seattle Sounders. Despite the loss Houston (10-8-7, 37 points) still remains in second the West, still a stunning achievement considering their plight last season. The pressure though now is on coach Wilmer Cabrera’s side to pull out points in their midweek match-up at home against FC Dallas.

Please enjoy some of our photos from Saturday’s match courtesy of John and Hazel May. You can check out all of their photos from the Whitecaps this season on SmugMug.