Gallery: Toronto FC 3- Chicago Fire 1

On Saturday night at Toyota Park Toronto FC extended their unbeaten to nine games and tightened their grip on first place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with an impressive 3-1 win over the Chicago Fire. Goals were scored by Marky Delgado (14′), Nicolas Hasler (63′) and Sebastian Giovinco (90′) for Toronto FC while Chicago’s lone goal would come courtesy of David Accam (54′).

