Gallery: D.C. United 1- Colorado Rapids 0

Sometimes a match is decided by a cracking goal that makes ESPN’s Top Plays. Other times a match is decided by a own goal from 40 yards out that makes ESPN’s “Not Top Plays”. Sadly for the 16,089 Colorado Rapids supporters on Saturday night it was a case of the latter and not the former. Despite several quality chances late the Rapids were unable to overcome an own goal in the 27th minute from Jared Watt losing 1-0 to D.C. United.

