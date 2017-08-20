Da Costa Scores in Farewell Match

Amid a season that’s proven itself undeniably trying for the ninth-place Breakers, Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to the Orlando Pride didn’t pass without a touching moment for the locals.

A day after Breakers midfielder Amanda Da Costa announced she’d call it career this weekend, the seven-year veteran scored her first goal with the Boston outfit in the dying moments of her final match, a sold-out affair that attracted 4,321 to Jordan Field in Allston, Mass.

Da Costa scored from the spot in the 90+8 minute after Adriana Leon, who was fouled inside the area, handed the ball to her soon-to-be-retired teammate for the penalty try.

The 27-year-old midfielder played in 11 matches for the Breakers in 2017, her first in Boston. She recently returned to the team after suiting up for Portugal during the Women’s Euros earlier this month.

“Making this decision to retire from soccer was never going to be an easy one, and I want to thank the Boston Breakers for supporting me in this choice,” Da Costa said in Friday’s announcement. “I have so much love for my fans, friends, family, coaches, and teammates that I can’t begin to put into words. I am simply so grateful for each and every one of you for inspiring me, believing in me, and challenging me to be a better person and athlete.”

The Ketonah, N.Y. native was on her second tour with the Breakers after playing eight games for them in 2012 in WPSL Elite play. Beantown was among a handful of stops Da Costa made during her career, including Liverpool, Chicago, and Washington.

“She’s a good mentor for people like Morgan (Andrews) and Rose (Lavelle), the younger players, because she’s been abroad, she’s played in a European championship, and I’m pleased for her that she’s managed to do that at the end of her career,” Breakers coach Matt Beard told the media after Saturday’s match. “Whatever she does, she’s going to be very good at it.”

Da Costa said that the decision to retire came after she felt the tug to tackle what awaits her off the pitch.

“I have opportunities happening around me that I can’t pass up at this point in my life, and I am looking forward to seeing where life after soccer takes me,” Da Costa said.

“I can’t wait to continue to be a fan and spectator of the NWSL as I close this chapter. I have seen so much growth in women’s soccer over the past seven years of my career, and I know big things are in the future for us all.”