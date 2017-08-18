Wolfsburg: Where does Wolfie go from here?

When at the end of the season you survive relegation it is a great feeling. Doing so against one of your local rivals is even better. But is it so great when you have the third highest wage bill in the league?

Two seasons ago Wolfsburg was playing in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid.

Last season they finished in 16th place after losing on the final day to HSV. A two match playoff against Eintracht Braunschweig meant that after a lucky penalty they stayed up.

Now they get to start the season afresh but many faces are gone. Luis Gustavo and Ricardo Rodriguez were seen as reasons why the atmosphere was as toxic as it was.

American John Anthony Brooks is the big signing but with a long layoff ahead due to injury the question is if Paul Verhaegh at his advanced age will be ready to fill the gap.

While never ones to shy away from splashing the cash Wolfsburg is a club that needs stability. The transfer policy of late has been anything but thought out. What that means going forward is a big question?

Wolfsburg is not out of the woods as the parent club Volkswagen wades through their own problems. Financial contributions for this and upcoming seasons might not be restricted and that means astute signings are needed.

In attack Mario Gomez is still there but at his advancing age there is the question of if he still has what it take.

Prediction: Wolfsburg has moved out the troublemakers out but will not experience safety until the end of the season, a meager 14 places for the wolves