Fire Lose Polster, Meira, Third Straight Match

Montreal Impact 3-0 Chicago Fire

MONTREAL, QC—Firs fans will be starting to fear shades of last year after this one. Arguably their worst performance of the season after losing to the Montreal Impact, 3-0. It’s the fourth loss in five matches and fourth straight away loss.



The Fire were already without Brandon Vincent. During training this week, Matt Polster went out with a knee injury. Five minutes into Wednesday’s match, a gamble on Joao Meira’s fitness did not payoff as he went out with a calf strain.

Christian Dean went in his place and his first touch was a mistouch that allowed Ignacio Piatti to score just six minutes into the match.

Matt Lampson was forced to take down an oncoming Matteo Mancosu in the 36th minute which led to the latter converting a penalty a minute later.

A minute later, Piatti scored his second of the night after being allowed too much space by Jonathan Campbell and curling the ball past Lampson.

Honestly, no one on the Fire had a good night and it’s not the best of form at all heading into Saturday’s massive match against Toronto FC at home. Kickoff is at 7pm on CSN Chicago in English and CSN+ in Spanish.

SCORING SUMMARY:



MTL-Ignacio Piatti (unassisted) 6

MTL-Matteo Mancosu (penalty kick) 37

MTL-Ignacio Piatti (Dzemaili) 38

BOOKING SUMMARY:



MTL-Victor Cabrera (caution, tactical foul) 20

CHI-Matt Lampson (caution, tactical foul) 36

MTL-Chris Duvall (caution, reckless foul) 48

MTL-Samuel Piette (caution, persistent infringement) 78

MONTREAL IMPACT (4-3-3): #1-Evan Bush; #18-Chris Duvall, #36-Victor Cabrera, #23-Laurent Ciman, #3-Daniel Lovitz; #8-Patrice Bernier, #29-Samuel Piette (#26-Kyle Fisher 79), #31-Blerim Dzemaili (#25-Louis Beland-Goyette 71); #7-Dominic Oduro, #21-Matteo Mancosu, #10-Ignacio Piatti (#17-David Choiniere 74)

Subs not used: #40-Maxime Crepeau, #14-Shaun Francis, #25-Louis Beland-Goyette, #24-Anthony Jackson-Hamel, #19-Michael Salazar

CHICAGO FIRE (4-2-3-1): #28-Matt Lampson; #4-Johan Kappelhof, #16-Jonathan Campbell, #66-Joao Meira (#26-Christian Dean 5), #22-Patrick Doody; #31-Bastian Schweinsteiger, #6-Dax McCarty; #11-David Accam, #14-Djordje Mihailovic (#10-David Arshakyan 82), #8-Michael de Leeuw; #23-Nemanja Nikolic (#9-Luis Solignac 63)

Subs not used: #30-Stefan Cleveland, #18-Drew Conner, #12-Arturo Alvarez, #19-Juninho

TOTAL SHOTS: MTL 8-10 CHI



SHOTS ON GOAL: MTL 5-2 CHI



FOULS: MTL 11-12 CHI

OFFSIDES: MTL 3-6 CHI

CORNER KICKS: MTL 1-5 CHI



SAVES: MTL 2-2 CHI



Referee: Nima Saghafi

Referee’s Assistants: Joe Fletcher, Logan Brown

4th Official: Robert Sibiga



Video Assistant Referee: Silviu Pestrescu



Weather: Sunny and 71º

Attendance: 19,894

Man of the Match: Ignacio Piatti (MTL)