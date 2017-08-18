Can Union save face on the road?

The big question for the remainder of the Union’s 10 game season is whether the Philadelphia team can get results in the resulting 6 road games. With only 1 win and 4 draws so far on the road, things don’t look good for the “boys in blue.” For the Union to have a chance to move into a playoff spot, it will have to get not only results, but wins on the road. Meanwhile San Jose is clinging to the West’s last playoff spot for dear life. Vancouver is 1 point off with 2 games in hand. If San Jose doesn’t win the next few games, it could see Vancouver leapfrogging in the coming weeks. The game is set for 10:30 PM EST at San Jose on Saturday August 19th.

The Quakes are a force at home. San Jose hasn’t lost at home since May 27th, in a 2-4 loss the Galaxy. Since then The Quakes are 6-1-0. For San Jose it is a similar conundrum as the Union. On the road the West Coast team struggles to get anything going. At home is where San Jose seems to get most of its results. Seem familiar Union fans? With the Union recently breaking its 6-1-0 home streak to Montreal, maybe it is time for San Jose to meet a similar fate. The difference in these scenarios is a surging Montreal side, and a stagnant Union side.

Don’t expect San Jose to get shut out. It only takes one chance for Chris Wondolowski to put one in the back of the net. With Marco Urena as another option, it seems likely for San Jose to capitalize, even if the team as a whole isn’t creating much. Meanwhile the midfield of Anibal Godoy and Fatai Alashe is a strong one. Both players are MLS veterans and will work all 90 minutes, potentially running the Union midfielders ragged.

The Union need to be on its game. When the Union aren’t looking strong, it appears obvious the team won’t get the result. In last weeks game against Montreal the chances were few and far between for both sides until the end. Normally it is the Union who notches one, then opens things up at home, but Montreal took initiative, scoring all 3 goals in the last 12 minutes. In the Union’s last road game, it lost 1-0 to a dominant Columbus team, though the goal was thanks to a massive deflection. Perhaps a draw is all the Union will look for on Saturday, but with 6 points adrift the playoffs, it would seem like Curtin will hope for all 3 points.