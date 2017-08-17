Radio Cascadia Ep. 121 – 2026 World Cup Update

Two losses for our clubs and some bad injury developments from last weekend can’t put a damper on our 2026 World Cup host city news, which headlines Ep. 121.

Michael McColl of AFTN talks with Steven about Vancouver’s letdown at New England and how the Whitecaps will cope without Matias Laba. Their home match against high-flying Houston, winless all-time at BC Place, is an interesting proposition. Will the Whitecaps get their big homestand off to the right start?

Matt Hoffman joins the group to break down where the Timbers went wrong after 50 solid minutes in Toronto. Next up is a nationally-televised Friday night match against NY Red — Providence Park will be rocking, but Caleb Porter’s men will have to get the job done without Jake Gleeson, , and . Can , freshly apart of the elite 50/50 club, put the team on his back and carry the Timbers towards the top of the West?

Seattle broke their club record for most consecutive minutes without conceding a goal (400 minutes and counting), and our Sounders segment focuses on their recent positive run as a whole. The latest in a string of positive results has placed the Sounders in a tie for the Western Conference lead — what are the chances they stay there?

Ep. 121 ends with a look at Forbes’ 2016 MLS club valuations. Hint: We have two in the top six.

Playlist:

00:00 – 2026 World Cup update

11:15 – Timbers fall in Toronto, big opportunity on Friday

28:40 – VWFC: 5 of 6 matches at home could decide Whitecaps’ season ft. Michael McColl

52:15 – SSFC: A look at the top four in the West