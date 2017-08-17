Breakers Fall at Home as Struggles Mount

The winless ways of the Boston Breakers continued on Wednesday after they fell 3-1 to the Houston Dash at Jordan Field in Cambridge, Mass.

Even though Natasha Dowie’s 26th minute strike put the match on level terms going to break after Sarah Hagen opened the scoring inside of 11 minutes, the Dash triumphed thanks to Janine Beck’s 64th minute goal, which preceded another score from Hagen in the 79th minute.

The loss extended Boston’s winless streak to six (0-2-4), their last win coming on Jul. 1. They’ve fallen short of maximum points in 14 of their last 15.

“It’s frustrating,” Breakers head coach Matt Beard told the media after the match. “I just feel right now, we’ve just got too many injuries at the moment, and it’s killing us … but we’ve got to show a bit of character, a bit of pride in our work and what we do.”

Defensive miscues continued to plague the Breakers, who allowed Hagen to score only 11 minutes into the match on a rebound the hosts failed to clear.

Despite the early lapse, the Breakers responded when Margaret Purce crossed it for Dowie, who glanced it through to equalize.

The score held until the 64th minute, at which point Beck converted a pass from Nichelle Prince. Hagen made the Breakers pay again as the conclusion neared when he pounced on another rebound in the 79th minute.

Boston’s efforts to return to the win column will resume on Saturday when they host the Orlando Pride. Kickoff is 4:00pm.

“We’ve got a very tough game on Saturday,” Beard said. “But we’ve got to respond positively and continue to fight for every point.”