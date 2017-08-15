A late Goal Gives FC Kansas City the Victory over Houston

The Houston Dash lost more than just three points in their match against FC Kansas City on Sunday night. US National and Team Captain Carli Lloyd left the match during the first half due to an ankle injury. This adds another key player to the injury list, where Morgan Brian, Lydia Williams, and Kealia Ohai, have been for several weeks now.

On the other hand, the late goal which gave the victory 1-0 to Kansas City helps the Midwest team to jump to 8th place in the standings, whereas Houston ends the week one position higher in 7th with 20 points.

The match was controlled by the visitors right from the start. They created many chances to score, but they were not precise enough in their last touches to finish. The midfield from the blues nullified the home team attacks. Even though Houston had some chances to tie the score, the away defense played a solid match. Houston lacked variations in the attack, with the injuries affecting the options coach Omar Morales has as well as the team confidence to perform well in the pitch.

For Kansas City the win was well deserved as they beat Houston in the match strategy and game plan. They also took advantage of the opportunities they created. They deserved the win.

Now, Houston will be traveling to Boston to face the Breakers on Wednesday night to try to regain momentum and get some much needed points. The same night Kansas City will host the Portland Thorns in a match where Sydney Leroux and company will try to keep the good times rolling and get another victory for their side.