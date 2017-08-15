Eintracht Frankfurt Preview: Where do the Eagles fly?

Failure is a brilliant thing sometimes. You meet certain requirements but are unable to get through to the top table where the best riches are.

Such is what Eintracht Frankfurt tastes most seasons. After a 2015-16 season that saw them escape relegation at the end, middle of the pack would be seen as a relief.

They finished middle of the pack. Just not in a way that was initially intended.

At the winter break they were in third. The club has not finished that high since the 1992-93 campaign. The second half slide saw the club finish a respectable 11th but it was relegation form that they produced.

Making the DFB Pokal final was a moment to savor. This was the first cup final since the 2005-06 campaign and for a traditional club such as Frankfurt seemed a fitting place to enjoy a typical roller coaster season.

Gone are all of the loan players including sensation Jesus Valejo. Also gone is long servant of the club Bastian Oczipka to Schalke of under 5 million Euros. But with the new TV deal in comes some serious injection of cash and so in turn comes players.

Over 19 million Euros has been spent in transfer fees. This was indeed highlighted by record signing Sebastien Haller and Jetro Willems. Called a natural goal scorer by European expert Andy Brassell the question is if this French attacker will mesh with his new teammates after long preseason in both Europe and in the USA. Another CONCACAF addition is the loan signing of Carlos Salcedo from Chivas de Guadalajara

With the final match before the Bundesliga season played, a 3-0 victory in the first round of the Pokal, manager Niko Kovac has some decisions to make.

The physical nature of the tactics used by Kovac take a toll on the players and should injuries pile up, trouble ahead.

Prediction: there is enough about Eintracht for a respectable mid table finish but being injury free unlike the previous campaign can determine whether Frankfurt is a top mid table team or a bottom team.