The AFTN Soccer Show Ep. 214 (Away With The Pharaohs)

We’ve gone all Egyptian for this week’s AFTN Soccer Show to welcome the latest Vancouver Whitecaps, Aly Ghazal and make him feel at home. We have the studio all decked out with Egyptian paraphernalia, and Steve and Anna battle it out in our Egyptian themed quiz for the prize of a chocolate pyramid.

What more could you want? Well three points on the road against a struggling New England Revolution side would have been nice. We look back at one of the worst games in the season and get the postgame thoughts of both head coaches, Carl Robinson and Jay Heaps. Did any ‘Caps cover themselves in glory? And what about the surprise line-up changes, can more be read in to that?

We also look back at a busy week that saw players coming and going, and look ahead to the big home clashes to come, starting with next week’s match with Houston Dynamo.

All this plus Genesis in this week’s Wavelength section, and does Tim Parker fancy a chocolate digestive?

Here’s the full episode rundown:

02.42: New England v Vancouver chat and analysis

18.55: Coaches audio – Carl Robinson and Jay Heaps

23.36: More New England v Vancouver analysis

31.24: This week’s transfer news

43.32: Away With The Pharaohs Gameshow – part one

49.00: Reasons To Be Cheerful/Miserable

55.41: Anyone fancy a chocolate digestive with Tim Parker

57.32: Vancouver v Houston preview

70.43: The week in MLS and VAR

81.18: Away With The Pharaohs Gameshow – part two

87.10: BC Soccer Web headlines

92.41: Wavelength – Genesis

