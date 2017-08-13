TFC an unstoppable machine led by the Gregfather!

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photos by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

Toronto, ON – The Canadian team beats the Portland Timbers by 4-1 at BMO Field.

With this victory, The Reds increase the distance from Chicago Fire and remain the leader of the Eastern Conference.

An injured first half for both teams where very early on for the Portland’s goalkeeper, Gleeson, and then Toronto’s defender, Hagglund.

Notwithstanding this rocky start, both teams were equally trying to get a ball in the arc in those first 45′.

On the 58′, Justin Morrow takes advantage of a rebound, coming from the back play started by Victor Vázquez, The Man of New Jersey, Jozzy altidore and the Italian star, Sebastian Giovinco.

At minute 71, work of Marky Delgado and “il Capo” SG10, comes the international, Victor Vázquez, who converts a “golazo” in the Timbers door.

The 2017 Gold Cup champion, Justin Morrow surprises with the second of the night by his own count and his 5th of the season at 75′.

At minute 86′ , Ricketts was in front of the goalkeeper, who rejects the attack by number 87. But then Marky Delgado sneaks in to score and close the masacre.

A few minutes before the end, the Argentinian, Diego Valeri, logs in a score for Timbers and minimizes the Timbers’ nightmare.

Lastly, a humbled Greg Vanney, with a great tribute from the TFC fans …

Match statistics

TFC lineup: Bono, Zavaleta, Hagglund (Hernandez), Mavinga, Hasler, Delgado, Bradley, Vasquez (Osorio), Morrow, Giovinco, Altidore (Ricketts)

Timbers lineup: Gleeson (Atiinella), Powell, Mabiala, Olum, Andriuskevicius, Chara, Guzman (Aspirilla), Nagbe, Valeri, Blanco, Mattocks (Ebobisse)

Shots: TFC 13 and Timbers 9

Fouls: TFC 7 and Timbers 4

Yellow cards: TFC 1 and Timbers