Newcastle United’s return to Premier League spoiled by Shelvey, Tottenham

Newcastle United 2- Tottenham Hotspur 0

The hope of every team when they begin a campaign is to get off on the right foot. Perhaps it is a bit of superstition but there is always a certain level of belief that by starting a season right that it will lead to positive fortune. If it is indeed true then Newcastle might want to throw some more salt over their shoulder. In their return to the Premier League on Sunday the Magpies found that luck was not on their side. Thanks to a red card by captain Jonjo Shelvey and two second half goals Newcastle would find themselves on the losing end of a 2-0 result against Tottenham Hotspur.

With the excitement of returning to the Premier League one might have expected Newcastle to burst through the gates early. But an injury to center-back Paul Dummett in just the seventh seemed to mollify the Magpies and coach Rafa Benitez. Newcastle played very conservative early, focusing on limiting Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen. Center-back Ciaran Clark made several key stops to keep the Danish international at bay.

The solid defensive work led to some attacking chances for Newcastle. Midfielders Ayoze Perez and Christian Atsu tested new Tottenham Kyle Walker-Peters with a couple of deep runs down the left flank around the thirty minute mark. The youngster from Edmonton was more than up to the task though , pushing both players out of the box and ending the threat.

Newcastle nearly earned a bit of good news in the 31st minute when Spurs forward Harry Kane tackle on Florian Lejeune would earn the ire of referee. Despite calls from the 50,000 plus at St. James’ Park to see the England international off Kane would walk away with just a yellow card.

The second half would turn quickly in Tottenham’s favor. In the 47th minute Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey would be sent off after stepping on the leg of midfielder Dele Alli. With the man advantage Spurs would go to work on the Newcastle defense. In the 61st minute Alli would finish off a sublime cross from Eriksen to give Spurs the 1-0 advantage.

After giving his side both the advantage on the pitch and the scoreline one might think that Alli would be done on the day. But the English international wasn’t finished yet. In the 60th minute he would set up defender Ben Davies with a deft heel flick. Davies lunging effort at the far post would give Spurs a 2-0 lead and the the three points.

The victory gives Tottenham a good leg up on the rest of their competition for the top spot in the Premier League this season. Spurs will next be in action on Sunday when they host Chelsea. As for Newcastle they will hope their fortunes change with a trip to Kirkless Stadium and debutantes Huddersfield Town.

MATCH SUMMARY

Newcastle United-Rob Elliot, Ciaran Clark, Florian Lejeune (Chancel Mbemba 34′), Paul Dummett (Jamaal Lescelles 7′), Javier Manquillo, Ayoze Perez, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Dwight Gayle (Mikel Merino 76′), and Matt Ritchie.

Yellow Card-Ritchie (51′)

Red Card-Shelvey (38′)

Tottenham Hotspur-Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Kyle Walker-Peters, Christian Eriksen, Moussa Dembele (Harry Winks 90′), Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Dele Alli (Victor Wanyama 81′), and Moussa Sissoko (Song Heun-Min 58′).

Goals-Alli (61′) and Davies (70′)

Yellow Cards-Kane (31′) and Davies (86′)