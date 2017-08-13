Gallery: Toronto FC 4-Portland Timbers 1

Toronto FC taught the Portland Timbers a very important ‘science’ lesson on Saturday night at BMO Field: some trees just cannot get cut down by an axe or chainsaw. The Canadian side whose logo prominently features the maple leaf stood tall against their lumberjack rivals, scoring four times to down the Timbers 4-1 at BMO Field.

Justin Morrow (58′ and 78′) would score twice for TFC, a first in his seven year Major League Soccer career. Victor Vazquez (72′) and Marky Delgado (87′) would also join Morrow in on the scoring fun for The Reds helping them preserve their four point advantage (13-3-8, 47 points) over New York City FC for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Portland’s lone goal would come from Diego Valeri in the 89th minute. The goal cut the deficit to three but was not enough to keep the Cascadia side (9-9-7, 34 points) from ending their three game unbeaten run.

