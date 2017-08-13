Dynamo dominate Earthquakes in 3-0 victory

Houston Dynamo 3-San Jose Earthquakes 0

The Houston Dynamo keeps protecting their home field as they remain undefeated at home for another week. In this match, the victim was the San Jose Earthquakes, which received three goals in their visit to the Space City. Now Houston is in first place in the Western Conference after 24 games.

Houston’s coach Wilmer Cabrera fielded, what are in theory, his best players from the start. Under Cabrera, Houston has acquired a well define formation and strategy. Something they were lacking the last couple of seasons. Even though the major struggled for the Dynamo is to score, they have many players who can spark the offense and change the result of a game.

Hondurans internationals Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis, who are being the most important players in offense for the Orange in this season, created many occasions to give Houston the lead. San Jose’s Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell saved many occasion until the 21st minute when ‘La Panterita’ Elis scored off a corner kick for the partial 1-0 at the half.

Another key player in offense for Houston has been Erik ‘Cubo’ Torres. Erik, who seems nervous and very anxious to score, is lacking confidence in the final touch. That was very evident when in the second half he missed a PK that Tarbell blocked. ‘El Cubo’ has not been the same since he left the team to play the Gold Cup for Mexico, but his coach is still giving him the opportunities to prove himself with the team.

On the Hand, The Earthquakes had some chances to tie the score, but they were very predictable in their attack. There were not many variations San Jose’s coach Chris Leitch had to change the outcome of the match. The Californian team was coming to Texas after beating Columbus the week before and needed the win to positioned themselves in a solid place in the standing where they are fighting to get a playoff spot.

The final two goals for Houston came in late in the match when Vicente Sanchez, who came in form the bench, scored the 2-0 in the 86th minute after a passed form Elis. In the 94th minute Mauro Manotas finished a played, Uruguayan Sanchez created, for the final 3-0.

The next match for Houston is on August 19th when they travel north to face Vancouver, whereas San Jose will be hosting the same day the Philadelphia Union.