Talon is the word: How to say D.C. United’s mascot’s name in different languages

There are mascots and then there is Talon. Perhaps the most consistent member of D.C. United’s team Talon is a one bird wrecking crew during game day. Whether it is doling out high fives, partying with La Barra Brava, or kicking other mascot’s butts in basketball Talon sets the bar (and probably closes it).
Given that D.C. United is a side loaded with international players we thought it would be fun to find out how one would say the best mascot in MLS’ name.
|Language
|Translation
|Arabic
|makhlab مخلب
|Armenian
|Թալան T’alan
|Azerbaijani
|Talon
|Bulgarian
|талон Talon
|Dutch
|Talon
|Finnish (For Markus Halsti)
|kynsi
|French
|Talon
|Hausa
|Talon
|German
|Talon
|Gujarati
|તલવારTalavara
|Hebrew
|טוֹפֶר
|Hindi
|कूपन Koopan
|Hungarian/Magyar
|Talon
|Irish
|Talún
|Italian
|artiglio
|Japanese
|タロン
Taron
|Korean
|발톱Baltob
|Portuguese
|Talon
|Punjabi
|ਪ੍ਰਤਿਭਾ Pratibha
|Russian
|коготь kogot’
|Spanish
|Garra
|Swedish
|Klo
|Thai
|อุ้งเท้า Xûngthêā
|Turkish
|pençe
*Note if you know how to translate ‘Talon’ into Mandarin and Cantonese please let us know!
D.C. United
August, 2017