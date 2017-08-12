Talon is the word: How to say D.C. United’s mascot’s name in different languages

There are mascots and then there is Talon. Perhaps the most consistent member of D.C. United’s team Talon is a one bird wrecking crew during game day. Whether it is doling out high fives, partying with La Barra Brava, or kicking other mascot’s butts in basketball Talon sets the bar (and probably closes it).

Given that D.C. United is a side loaded with international players we thought it would be fun to find out how one would say the best mascot in MLS’ name.

Language Translation Arabic makhlab مخلب Armenian Թալան T’alan Azerbaijani Talon Bulgarian талон Talon Dutch Talon Finnish (For Markus Halsti) kynsi French Talon Hausa Talon German Talon Gujarati તલવારTalavara Hebrew טוֹפֶר Hindi कूपन Koopan Hungarian/Magyar Talon Irish Talún Italian artiglio Japanese タロン

Taron Korean 발톱Baltob Portuguese Talon Punjabi ਪ੍ਰਤਿਭਾ Pratibha Russian коготь kogot’ Spanish Garra Swedish Klo Thai อุ้งเท้า Xûngthêā Turkish pençe

*Note if you know how to translate ‘Talon’ into Mandarin and Cantonese please let us know!